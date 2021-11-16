Patricia “Pat” Bussey
LONGVIEW — Memorial service for Patricia “Pat” Bussey will be held at Forest Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm; family will receive guests 30 minutes prior to service. Patricia passed away on November 13, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.