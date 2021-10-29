Patrick Jeff Lopez
LONGVIEW — Patrick was married to Texanna for 15 years. He is the father of Terra Lynn Smith , Skyler James Bryant, Teresa Dawn Pollock; step-daughter Nikkita Korolevich grandchildren Griffen Dale Smith, Emma Taylor Smith.Taylynn Jade Bryant, Ian James Bryant, Addisen Pollock, Connor Pollock, Kaidan Korolevich, and Rowan Moreno
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.