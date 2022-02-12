Patsy Dawn McCauley
GILMER — Patsy McCauley, 78, of Gilmer, Texas, went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A visitation will be held at Grubbs-Loyd in Diana on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with a Graveside service to follow at Reed Cemetery with Brother Mike Brittain officiating.
