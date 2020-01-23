LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Patsy Elois (Suggs) Shook, 73, of Quitman, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 905 S. Commerce St., Overton 75684. Interment, Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. (Suggs) Shook was born May 1, 1946, in Tyler, and died January 21, 2020.
Patsy Elois (Suggs) Shook
