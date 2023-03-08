Patsy Marie Pollard
LONGVIEW — Patsy Marie Pollard, 84, of Longview, passed away on March 4, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A celebration of Patsy’s life will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1pm at Rader. A memorial guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
