Patsy Ruth Scott
MARSHALL — Patsy Ruth Scott, age 73, passed away September 9, 2022 in Marshall, Texas. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Woodlawn, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
