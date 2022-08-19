Patsy Wilcots
CARTHAGE, TX — Patsy Wilcots, 70, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home near Carthage. She was born on Jan. 16, 1952, in Carthage. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel.
