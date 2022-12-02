Patty Holman
CHAPMAN COMMUNITY — Funeral services for Mrs. Patty Holman, 72, of the Chapman Community, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery. Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 2, at the funeral home. Mrs. Holman passed from this life on November 30, 2022. She was born September 21, 1950.
