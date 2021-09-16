Paul Anderson
DEADWOOD, TEXAS — Services for Paul Anderson VISITATION Sept. 17, 2021 3 PM to 7 PM Allen Dave Funeral Chapel 2109 TX-149 Carthage, Tx. SERVICE Sept 18, 2021 11: AM Bethelhem Baptist Church FM 31 CR 3193 Deadwood, TX. Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Tx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.