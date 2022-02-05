Paul Clifton Burnett
BIG SANDY — Graveside services for Paul Burnett, 72, of Big Sandy, will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Willow Oak Cemetery. Paul passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Big Sandy. A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
