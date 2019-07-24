LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Paul Dewayne Webb, 43, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Interment, Rock Springs Cemetery, Scottsville. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Webb was born February 6, 1976, in Marshall and died July 16, 2019.
Paul Dewayne Webb
