DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Paul Duncan, 54, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment, Duncan Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Duncan was born March 19, 1965, in Rusk County, and died March 6, 2020.
Paul Duncan
DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Paul Duncan, 54, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment, Duncan Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Duncan was born March 19, 1965, in Rusk County, and died March 6, 2020.
DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Paul Duncan, 54, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment, Duncan Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Duncan was born March 19, 1965, in Rusk County, and died March 6, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Official: Multiple people under watch, but no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County
- Longview, Kilgore, Gladewater ISDs release statements on new coronavirus
- Sister: Longview man's death stemmed from 2016 homicide
- ET Football: Lobos' Pearce named AD/coach at Breckenridge
- Ex-Longview man found guilty of intoxication manslaughter with vehicle
- 'I am devastated': Residents respond to local cemeteries clearing gravesites
- Longview woman killed in weekend wreck on I-20
- Sex offender sentenced to 20 years for failing to register
- East Texas primary election results
- East Texas woman stranded, robbed in China during coronavirus scare gets 'golden ticket' to come home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.