Paul Griffith, Jr.
LONG BRANCH — Paul Griffith, Jr., age 99, passed away on May 11, 2022. Mr. Griffith was born on January 24, 1923 in Long Branch, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held via ZOOM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
