Paul Phil Gilbert
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Paul Phil Gilbert will be held at 11 am, Wed, Nov. 2, 2022 at Welch Funeral Home. He was born on Sept. 17, 1930 and passed away on Oct. 29, 2022. The full obituary and online condelences may be left at CammackFamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.