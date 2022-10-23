Paula Kaye Morrison
LONGVIEW — Paula Kaye Morrison passed away peacefully after a short illness at Longview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jefferson woman killed in crash just north of Longview
- FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on charge of online solicitation of a minor
- Tatum ISD hair discrimination lawsuit in federal court
- PHOTOS: East Texas Yamboree Queen Coronation
- Longview police looking for two teen runaways
- Chuy's in Longview to begin hiring
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Stallard: A perfect day in Pittsburg
- 'I'm a dreamer': Lindsay Steele turns passion for photography into Longview business she loves
- Ex-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitored
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.