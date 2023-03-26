Peggy Andrews
KILGORE — Mrs. Peggy Andrews, 86, of Kilgore Texas passed March 20, 2023, at Arbor Grace of Kilgore.
Born at home, January 23, 1937, Elmo, Missouri. Services at Lamar Cemetery, Elmo MO will be held at a later date. View full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
