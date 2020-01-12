LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Peggy Ann Blakeley, 82, of Longview, 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Rosewood Park Mausoleum. Interment, Rosewood Park. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Ms. Blakeley was born June 6, 1937, in Longview, and died January 8, 2020.
