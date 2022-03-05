Peggy Chapman Hughes
THE WOODLANDS — Graveside services for Peggy Ann Chapman Hughes, 83, of The Woodlands, Texas, formerly of Henderson, will be, Mon., 7th of March at 2 PM at the Strong Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. Sun., March 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Peggy was born on Feb. 11, 1939 and passed away on March 3, 2022.
