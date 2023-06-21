Peggy was born on March 20, 1936, in Henderson and died on June 17, 2023.
Peggy Deason
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Peggy Jean Deason, 87, of Henderson will be 11 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
