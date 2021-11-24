Peggy Dorsey
HENDERSON — Ms. Peggy was born in Minden, TX October 22, 1949 and passed away in Henderson on November 21, 2021. Funeral services for Peggy will be Wednesday, November 24 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, with a vistion taking place 1 hour prior to the service. The graveside will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Minden, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.