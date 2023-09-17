Peggy Griffin Wininger
RICHARDSON — A funeral service for Peggy Wininger will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Mrs. Wininger passed away on September 14, 2023 in Richardson TX.
