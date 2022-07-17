Peggy Louise Boatwright
MARSHALL — Peggy Louise Boatwright, age 80, passed away on July 12, 2022. Mrs. Boatwright was born on October 22, 1941 in Houston, Texas. Memorial Service on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11am at Summit United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
