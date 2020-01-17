LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Peggy Mae Colbert Jackson, 73, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Harris Chapel Church of Christ 11234 FM 2011 Longview. Interment, Post Oak Union Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at MD Funeral Home. Arrangements by MD Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Jackson was born January 30, 1946, in Longview, and died January 13, 2020.
Peggy Mae Colbert Jackson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Peggy Mae Colbert Jackson, 73, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Harris Chapel Church of Christ 11234 FM 2011 Longview. Interment, Post Oak Union Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at MD Funeral Home. Arrangements by MD Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Jackson was born January 30, 1946, in Longview, and died January 13, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.