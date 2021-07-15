Peggy Wellborn
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Peggy Wellborn, 77, of Hughes Springs will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Dennis Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Black Longview leaders urge officials, community to stand against hate amid planned 'white unity' rally
- City, county leaders respond to potential white supremacy rally in Longview
- Tyler woman wins Miss Texas crown; Miss America pageant next
- Longview entrepreneur aims to save piece of city's history as part of development project
- 2021 TSWA All-State Softball Team
- What we know so far about the white supremacy rally planned for September in Longview
- Future unknown for Red Robin's building in Longview
- East Texas man indicted after disabled daughter's feet amputated due to frostbite
- New traffic light on Loop 281 begins flashing before becoming fully operational next week
- Downtown Longview business provides 'city vibe' for events
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.