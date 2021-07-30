Percy Jackson, Jr.
KILGORE, TX Funeral services for Percy Jackson, Jr., 86, will be held on July 31, 2021 at New Birth Fellowship, Kilgore with burial following at Asbury Cemetery in Arp, TX. Viewing on July 30, 2021 at Victory Funeral Services from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive-thru or exterior walk-up. He departed this life July 25, 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-Kilgore Cable experiencing citywide outage
- Business Beat: New Dollar General store planned in Longview
- Sheriff's office: Resident injured when teen intentionally crashes SUV into East Texas home
- Longview restaurant a family affair for father, son employees
- Rico's Kitchen and Cantina to expand to Longview Mall food court
- Whataburger in Central Longview closed for about a week; upgrades planned for all local stores
- East Texans report seeing fireball light up the sky
- McDonald's on Estes Parkway in Longview plans move to new, larger building
- Gladewater Opry building gets new owner, future
- Man given eight life sentences for indecency with a child in Upshur County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.