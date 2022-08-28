Peter T. Weiss
LONE STAR — Peter T. Weiss, 72, of Lone Star, was born August 9, 1950 in Salzburg, Austria to Robert Weiss and Rose Kearn. He passed away August 25, 2022. Services for Peter are planned for a later date. Online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com
