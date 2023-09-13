Phillip Dale Boen
ORE CITY — Services for Phillip Dale Boen, 57, of Gilmer, Texas were held at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Ore City on September 11, 2023. Burial followed at Ore City Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. He was born February 18, 1966 and passed away September 9, 2023. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.