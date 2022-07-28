Phillip Hudson III
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Phillip Hudson III born May 20, 1991 will be FUNERAL Sat July 30,11: AM Willow Springs Baptist Church 3708 W. Loop 281 Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.