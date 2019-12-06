Phillip was preceded in death by Maudelle, his wife of 53 years; brother, Jerry Little; sister, Helen Little Phillips.
Phillip was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, with overseas duty in Japan for 18 months, 1955-1956. He worked for 20 years at Texas Eastman Kodak Company in Longview, Texas, before becoming an independent businessman, then owning a Farmers’ Insurance Agency in the community of Liberty City, Texas. He served his Lord, Jesus Christ, and spent many years teaching and sharing about God and His Kingdom. His next favorite things included playing golf, watching all sports on TV, eating ice cream and spending time with family and friends.
Phillip is survived by his wife Pat Salisbury Little; two sons and daughters-in-law, Phillip Wayne Little, II and Tammie of Tyler; Paul Dean Little and Kim of Liberty City; two granddaughters, Crystal Little McClung and her husband Ryan of Kilgore, and Gina Little Martin of Bedford; and two great-grandchildren, Alexus Martin and Greyson McClung.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, 12/7/19, at 10 a.m. at Liberty City Baptist Church in the Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to The Hospice of East Texas. Direct mail to: The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX, 75701 or online at https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/
