TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Phyllis R. Stevenson Black, 47, of Gladewater, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at New Home Cemetery Gladewater. Interment, New Home Cemetery Gladewater. Arrangements by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service, Gladewater. Mrs. Black was born January 4, 1973, in Smith County, and died May 15, 2020.
Phyllis R. Stevenson Black
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Phyllis R. Stevenson Black, 47, of Gladewater, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at New Home Cemetery Gladewater. Interment, New Home Cemetery Gladewater. Arrangements by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service, Gladewater. Mrs. Black was born January 4, 1973, in Smith County, and died May 15, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Phyllis R. Stevenson Black, 47, of Gladewater, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at New Home Cemetery Gladewater. Interment, New Home Cemetery Gladewater. Arrangements by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service, Gladewater. Mrs. Black was born January 4, 1973, in Smith County, and died May 15, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Canton to reopen huge First Monday Trade Days
- State reports highest 1-day total of new COVID-19 cases; Harrison County has 15th death
- Longview bar reopens Friday without citation from police
- Longview man arrested after child shot at Broughton Park
- Greenville woman charged with trying to take car by force in Longview
- Police: Young girls, grandmother attacked in home invasion
- East Texas Food Bank to return to Longview for free distribution
- Official: Gregg County has had fourth coronavirus-related death
- Longview bar owner plans to reopen today, despite governor's order
- Tensions rise between cities, state over pandemic rules, but not in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.