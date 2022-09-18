Phyllis Sherline
LONGVIEW, TX — Phyllis Sherline, born July 27, 1933, in Detroit, MI and died August 15, 2022, in Longview. A loving mom she is survived by daughter, Margo Sherline and son, Todd Sherline, sister, Rita Sklar. Studied psychology at Detroit College. Always and forever in our hearts. She was very well loved by family and friends. www.raderfh.com
