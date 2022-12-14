Porta Franklin Milton
TYLER — Graveside service for Porta will be held Friday at 1: p.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery in Tyler, TX.
Service by Wilson Royalty Funeral Services of Gladewater, TX.
Viewing Thursday from 5 till 7 pm at Wilson Royalty.
Service by Wilson Royalty Funeral Services of Gladewater, TX.
Viewing Thursday from 5 till 7 pm at Wilson Royalty.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.