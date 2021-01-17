R.D. “Buck” Cross
BIVINS - Funeral services for R.D. “Buck” Cross, will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Story officiating . Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer, Texas. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
