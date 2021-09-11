Rachel Marcott
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mrs. Rachel Marcott, 75, of Garland will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum. Interment will follow in the Danville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mrs. Marcott passed away on Wednesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.