Ralph Clemmons
TOPEKA — A graveside service for Ralph Clemmons, 79, of Topeka, Kansas, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Restland Cemetery in Waskom, Texas. Mr. Clemmons passed away on April 15, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
