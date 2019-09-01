OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Ralph Thomas “Tom” Caldwell, 69, of Overton, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Interment, Kilgore Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mr. Caldwell was born September 2, 1949, in Kilgore and died August 29, 2019.
