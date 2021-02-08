Ramona Gramling
OVERTON — Funeral services for Ramona Gramling, 92, of Overton, 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Gramling was born September 15, 1928, and passed away February 5, 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man charged with murder in Harrison County
- Longview, Hallsville men indicted on child sex crime charges
- Tennessee man killed in crash on I-20 in Gregg County
- Police: Paralegal stole more than $37K from Longview law firm
- Former NFL player, Marshall native charged with sexual abuse of child
- Man charged in Gregg County murder; police say ax handle was weapon
- Police investigating after man fatally shot in Longview
- Professional bull riding tour coming to Longview
- Longview man accused of shaking, injuring baby indicted by grand jury
- City of Longview breaks ground on new police station
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.