Randal Steelman
LONGVIEW — Randal Wayne Steelman was born on October 17, 1955 in Dallas, TX and passed away on November 16, 2021 in Longview. A graveside service for Randal will be held on Monday, November 29 at 2 pm at Rosewood Park Mausoleum. Cremation arrangements under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
