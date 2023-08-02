Randy Dale Greer
HALLSVILLE — Randy Greer, 65, of Hallsville, passed away on July 28, 2023. A service to honor his life will be held Wednesday, August 2, 10 am at Woodland Hills at Mason Creek formerly Little Flock Baptist Church. The address is 14206 Farm to Market 968 W, Longview, TX 75602. Burial to follow at Cain Cemetery. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
