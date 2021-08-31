Randy Wyatt
LONGVIEW — Randy Wyatt was born on December 10, 1958 and passed away on August 26, 2021. There will be a private family burial for Randy later this week, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. You may sign his guestbook at Raderfh.com
