TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Rastus Henry Perry III, 42, of Tyler, 12 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Carlisle Baptist Church. Interment, Big Spring Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Perry III was born September 10, 1978, and died November 4, 2020.
Rastus Henry Perry III
