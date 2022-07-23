Raul Ramos
SAN BENTIO — There will be a service at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2800 Pine Tree Rd. on July 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Raul is survived by his wife, Elisa Ramos; parents, Mr. & Mrs. Ricardo Ramos; brother, Jose Ricardo Ramos; sister, Christina Ramos; nieces, Crisselle Ramos and Celia Ramos; and sister-in-law, Pasty.
