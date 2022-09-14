Ravenna Bowers
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Ravenna Bowers, 88 of Hughes Springs will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Interment will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Memoryland Memorial Park in Greenville, Texas. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
