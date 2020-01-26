LINDEN — Funeral services are scheduled for Ray James Surratt, 76, of Linden, 10 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Interment, Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Surratt was born February 14, 1943, in Linden, and died January 23, 2020.
Ray James Surratt
