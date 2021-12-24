Ray Morgan Fessler
MARSHALL — Ray Morgan Fessler, age 76, passed away on 12/21/21. Mr. Fessler was born on 2/2/1945 in Mexia, TX. Visitation on Sun., 12/26/21 from 4-6pm at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral Service on Mon., 12/27/21 at 11am at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Graveside Service on Tues., 12/28/21 at 2pm at College Station Cemetery, College Station, TX.
