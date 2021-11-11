Ray Nugent
GILMER — Funeral Services for Ray Nugent, 68, Gilmer, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Byrd officiating. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Thursday. Ray was born June 25, 1953, in Gilmer, Texas, and passed from this life November 8, 2021.
