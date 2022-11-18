Raymond Earl Attaway
ORE CITY — Service For Raymond Earl Attaway 77 of Ore City will be Saturday, November 19 at 11 O’clock at The Murray League Baptist Church in Ore City. Burial will be in The Liberty Cemetery.
Dearion & Davis are in charge of arrangements. A Friday viewing will be from 1 until 6 at D & D All Faith Chapel.
