Raymond L. Hicks Sr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Raymond L. Hicks Sr. 68, of Longview, will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m. August 26, 2023 at Stanmore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Beckville, TX. A visitation will be held prior to services 10:00 -1100 a.m. Mr. Hicks passed away August 15, 2023 in Longview, TX.
