Raymond “Ray” Roeder
DIANA — Raymond Roeder was born on June 16, 1935 to parents John and Olga Roeder in Odessa, Minnesota. He passed away on May 10, 2022 at his residence in Ore City.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Lakeview Baptist Church in Ore City.
