Reba Weesner
CARTHAGE, TX — Reba Joyce Weesner, 89, of Carthage formerly of Tenaha, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Tyler, TX. Funeral: 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Tenaha under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Ramah Cemetery.Visitation: 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.